Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

