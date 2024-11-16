Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.55. 104,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 199,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVGS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Navigator Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 9.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

