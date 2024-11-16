Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

LUCD stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

