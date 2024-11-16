NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on November 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on October 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 10/15/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/15/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 9/10/2024.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $303,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Landsman is also a member of the Cincinnati City Council in Ohio. He assumed office on January 2, 2018. His current term ends on January 1, 2024. Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

