NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $172.62 on Thursday. NICE has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 2,663.8% in the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NICE by 238.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,547,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

