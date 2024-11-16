Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.35. 29,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 32,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.