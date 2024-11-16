Nordicus Partners Corporation Completes Acquisition of Orocidin A/S Shares; Becomes 100% Owner

On November 11, 2024, Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCMKTS:ASNB) finalized an agreement with the shareholders of Orocidin A/S, a Danish stock corporation, to acquire 5.34% of Orocidin’s capital stock. This acquisition involved the purchase of 29,663 Orocidin shares by Nordicus in exchange for 200,000 restricted shares of Nordicus’ common stock. The transaction was completed on November 12, 2024, leading to Orocidin becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordicus.

The detailed terms of the Stock Purchase and Sale Agreement are included in Exhibit 10.1 of the Form 8-K filing. It’s important to note that the representations, warranties, and covenants in the Agreement pertain specifically to the parties involved and are subject to limitations agreed upon during the contract process.

The Company’s issued common stock shares have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any related state laws, necessitating compliance with regulations before any resale in the United States.

This transaction has also been reported in compliance with Item 2.01 and Item 3.02 of the filing, highlighting the completion of the acquisition and the unregistered sales of equity securities, respectively.

Nordicus Partners Corporation further claims an exemption from registration under certain provisions of the Securities Act for the issuance of its common stock shares in this agreement. The Company has provided detailed information in Exhibit 99.1, outlining the acquisition and its strategic significance in greater detail.

For investors seeking more in-depth financial information, the Form 8-K also includes the necessary financial statements and exhibits related to this transaction.

