Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

