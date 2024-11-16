Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,331,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 10.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $150.81 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.