Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,993,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 60,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.