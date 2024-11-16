Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $524.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

