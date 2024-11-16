Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

