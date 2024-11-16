Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 4,023.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.47. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

