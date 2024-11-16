Northeast Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $119.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $524.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

