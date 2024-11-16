Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $290.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.60 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

