Northland Capmk Estimates FiscalNote FY2026 Earnings

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FiscalNote from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

NOTE stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 22,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $26,179.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,471,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,803.06. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 125,149 shares of company stock valued at $154,823 over the last 90 days. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FiscalNote by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

