Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Insider Darc Rasmussen Sells 100,000 Shares

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCLGet Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.22 ($11.11), for a total value of A$1,722,000.00 ($1,110,967.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Objective’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Keyplan, an end-to-end solution for the planning policy process; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

