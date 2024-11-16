Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55.20 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.69). Approximately 53,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 232,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.10 ($0.68).

Old Mutual Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

