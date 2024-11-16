Old National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPO)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ ONBPO opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.
About Old National Bancorp
