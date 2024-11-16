Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Omeros Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.47. Omeros has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,348 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Omeros by 121.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

