Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Stock Price Down 22.1% – What’s Next?

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 53,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 317,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Onconetix Stock Down 22.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.
Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($9.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconetix
Onconetix Company Profile
Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onconetix
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.