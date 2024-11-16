OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,042 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
