OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,737 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 335.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in STERIS by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $220.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.15. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

