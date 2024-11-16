OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 445.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

