OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

