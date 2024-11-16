OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 683 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 504.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 37,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 407.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

GS opened at $593.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $607.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.