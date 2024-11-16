OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in OneMain by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in OneMain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in OneMain by 44.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,292 shares of company stock worth $2,307,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

