Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,824,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -140.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

