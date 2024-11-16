Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,766,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $136.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

