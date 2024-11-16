Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 122,077 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 52,622 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $30.21 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

