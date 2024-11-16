Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,214 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $434,511.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,300. This represents a 49.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,961 shares of company stock worth $15,592,994. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 165.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

