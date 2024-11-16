Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $70.95 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

