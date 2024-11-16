Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %

DHI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

