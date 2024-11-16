Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $8,368,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $378.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $264.54 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.