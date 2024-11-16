Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Price

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VVI. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE VVI opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Viad has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.14. Viad had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viad will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Viad by 63.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

