Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.74. 8,986,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $509.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.