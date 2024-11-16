OUTFRONT Media’s (OUT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

OUT stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 846.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101,572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,669 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 6,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

