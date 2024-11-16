Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.50 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 63.08 ($0.79). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82), with a volume of 148,183 shares.

Oxford Metrics Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of £85.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Metrics news, insider Ian Wilcock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,114.68). Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.