Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Down 39.3% in October

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the October 15th total of 880,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -419.96%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

