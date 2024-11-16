Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.01 and last traded at $59.12. 20,610,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,768,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 329.07 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $429,870.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,666,625.41. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,787,316. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

