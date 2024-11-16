Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

