Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$30.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$40.75 to C$44.25 in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver
In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$62,222.60. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
