Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$30.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$40.75 to C$44.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$62,222.60. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.