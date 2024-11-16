Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 6,677 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.