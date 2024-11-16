Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
