Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Patria Investments Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PAX opened at $11.92 on Friday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

