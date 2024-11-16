PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.44 and last traded at $86.74. 2,139,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,469,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

