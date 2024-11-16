Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 43,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 143,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41. The company has a market cap of £13.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.37.

Get Pebble Beach Systems Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pebble Beach Systems Group

In other news, insider Chris Errington acquired 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £550,000 ($693,131.70). Corporate insiders own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

Read More

