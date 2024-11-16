Petershill Partners PLC Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:PHLLF)

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Petershill Partners Trading Up 12.3 %
PHLLF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.
About Petershill Partners
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.