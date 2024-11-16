PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Plans $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PetroTal Price Performance
PTAL opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.63. The stock has a market cap of £324.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.73 and a beta of 1.90.
PetroTal Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/11 – 11/15
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.