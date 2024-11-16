PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Plans $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PTAL opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. PetroTal has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.63. The stock has a market cap of £324.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.73 and a beta of 1.90.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

