Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. UBS Group increased their target price on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

